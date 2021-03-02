Dr. Susan Larson, dean of the college, has announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year placed them on the dean’s honor list at Concordia College, Moorhead. “We offer our congratulations to these students on their academic accomplishments and are grateful for the many ways they have enriched our campus community,” says Larson.
To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
The list of area students on the dean’s list:
Battle Lake
• Megan Blatti, Sr.
• Courtney Koefod, So.
Breckenridge
• Dominic Erickson, Sr.
Dalton
• JaceySchlosser, Sr.
Fergus Falls
• KaylinBosworth, So.
• Abigail Christenson, Sr.
• Brinn Donais, So.
• Riley Erlandson, Sr.
• HansFrank-HolznerSr.
• Danielle Mortenson, Sr.
• Anna Norgard, Sr.
• Lena Nycklemoe, Sr.
• Katelyn Strand, Sr.
• Abigail Swenson, Sr.
Henning
• Briana Doyle, Jr.
• Morgan Klintworth, Sr.
• CourtneyWieseSr.
Pelican Rapids
• Brittany Ginnaty, Sr.
• Madeline Guler, So.
• Kaylie Isaman, Jr.
• Haley Westby, Sr.
Vining
• KaraAnderson, Sr.
Wadena
• Ashley Adams, Jr.
• Ashley Lehmkuhl, Sr.
• Abigail Westrum, Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.