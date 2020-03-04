Area students earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 692 students earned fall 2019 dean’s list honors from the university, and an additional 355 students earned president’s list honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.

 

Battle Lake

Matthew Siira

 

Fergus Falls

Nicolas Carlson

Eric Marvel

Tanner Wulfekuhle

 

Henning

Katelyn Rinicker

 

Perham

Zack Tellinghuisen

