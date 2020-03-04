Area students earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 692 students earned fall 2019 dean’s list honors from the university, and an additional 355 students earned president’s list honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Battle Lake
Matthew Siira
Fergus Falls
Nicolas Carlson
Eric Marvel
Tanner Wulfekuhle
Henning
Katelyn Rinicker
Perham
Zack Tellinghuisen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.