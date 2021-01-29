The following area students have been named to the University of Minnesota Morris dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system, with no incompletes or nonsatisfactory grades.

 

Battle Lake

Megan Carlson

 

Elbow Lake

Ella VanKempen

 

Henning

Sydney Eckhoff

