The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 34 states and 26 foreign nations are on the list. More than 1,350 students received a 4.0.
Students with F, I, U, RI or RU grades are not eligible regardless of system term GPA attained. Note that this report includes courses that were taken at other South Dakota institutions this term. A minimum of 12 credits within the 100-699 course range must be taken. A student who passes pregeneral education courses may still qualify, if the student has 12 other credits that do fall within the 100-699 range.
Battle Lake
• Melody Ann Lundquist, SAFES.
• Karina Rebecca Walvatne*, SAFES.
Breckenridge
• Amy Kate Bakken*, SAHSS.
• Kyla Ann Diaz*, SENGR.
Clitherall
• Victoria Carlene Bailey, SAHSS.
Elbow Lake
• Nathan Michael Kaye, SAFES.
Fergus Falls
• Morgan Christine Ackerson, SEHS.
• Amanda Ann Carr-Johnson, SEHS.
• Josephine Anne Kugler, SEHS.
• Jenna Rae LaPorte, SAHSS.
• Thomas Bradley Martinson, SENGR.
Perham
• Morgan Ann Hanson*, SAHSS.
Underwood
• Abigail Kathryn Hobbs, SNS.
