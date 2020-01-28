St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,200 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2019 fall semester dean’s list.  To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Elbow Lake - Cody Pahan, University College, Liberal Studies, B.E.S.

Fergus Falls - Steven Harrington, Herberger Business School, Information Systems, B.S.; Sadie Marty, College of Liberal Arts, Art, B.A.; Arianna Soydara, College of Liberal Arts, Graphic Design, B.F.A.

Rothsay - Alex Larson, School of Health and Human Services, Communication Sciences and Disorders, B.S.

