PERHAM — Arvig has awarded 36 area high school seniors from the Class of 2020 the Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship.

Scholarships, in the amount of $3,000 each, were awarded based on achievements or interest in the fields of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences.

“We’re happy to support these students as they embark on an exciting new chapter in their lives,” said David Arvig, vice president/COO at Arvig. “Our rural communities need educated and talented young people to be our future leaders. We congratulate each one on their success and wish them the best of luck as they pursue their education.”

Following are the scholarship recipients, their high school and major:

  • John Baldus (Grand Meadow High School), Pre-Engineering

  • Sasha Barrett (White Earth School), To be decided

  • Riley Berg, (Pelican Rapids High School), Business Management

  • Owen Bjerga (Staples-Motley High School), Engineering

  • Azara Boschee (Sauk Centre High School), Science/Meteorology

  • Nicholas Canfield, (Park Rapids High School), Computer Science

  • Mattison Grant (Frazee-Vergas High School), Forensics 

  • Carter Grove (Osakis High School), Computer Science

  • Katherine Hawton (Redwood Falls High School), Pharmacist

  • Benjamin Heinle (Bigfork High School), Business Administration

  • Hayden Hogenson (Hawley High School), Bioengineering

  • Halie Johnson (Battle Lake High School), Finance

  • Madalyn Kraemer, (Melrose High School), Math

  • Dean Kron, (ROCORI High School), Engineering

  • Simon Liam (Long Prairie/Grey Eagle), Social Science

  • MacKenzie Carsten (Wadena-Deer Creek High School), Math

  • Ryan Murphy (Perham High School), Architecture

  • Andre Nelson, (Ada-Borup High School), Information Technology

  • Gigi Ni (Detroit Lakes High School), Health Medicine

  • Noah Paul (Waubun High School), Engineering

  • Kay Pederson (Lake Park-Audubon High School), Accounting

  • Brianna Raddatz (Walker High School), Biology

  • Grace Rames (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton), Aerospace Engineering 

  • Megan Regostad (Parkers Prairie High School), Science

  • Riley Resnick (Norman County East), Engineering

  • Miguel Reyes (Cass Lake-Bena High School), Management

  • Ethan Severson (Henning High School), Computer Engineering

  • Jesse Shepherd (Eden Valley-Watkins), Management

  • Kael Snetsinger (Mahnomen High School), Engineering

  • Brenna Thompson (New York Mills High School), Accounting

  • Brianna Thompson (Ulen-Hitterdal), Dental Hygienist

  • Zachary Thooft-Decann (Wabasso High School), Engineering

  • Megan Trebesch (Cedar Mountain High School), Environmental Science

  • Kaija Weishalla (Bertha-Hewitt), Math Engineering

  • Tim Wittrock (Kimball High School), Meteorology

  • Sierra Wroolie (Nevis High School), Architecture

