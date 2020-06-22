PERHAM — Arvig has awarded 36 area high school seniors from the Class of 2020 the Royale B. and Eleanor M. Arvig Memorial Scholarship.
Scholarships, in the amount of $3,000 each, were awarded based on achievements or interest in the fields of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences.
“We’re happy to support these students as they embark on an exciting new chapter in their lives,” said David Arvig, vice president/COO at Arvig. “Our rural communities need educated and talented young people to be our future leaders. We congratulate each one on their success and wish them the best of luck as they pursue their education.”
Following are the scholarship recipients, their high school and major:
John Baldus (Grand Meadow High School), Pre-Engineering
Sasha Barrett (White Earth School), To be decided
Riley Berg, (Pelican Rapids High School), Business Management
Owen Bjerga (Staples-Motley High School), Engineering
Azara Boschee (Sauk Centre High School), Science/Meteorology
Nicholas Canfield, (Park Rapids High School), Computer Science
Mattison Grant (Frazee-Vergas High School), Forensics
Carter Grove (Osakis High School), Computer Science
Katherine Hawton (Redwood Falls High School), Pharmacist
Benjamin Heinle (Bigfork High School), Business Administration
Hayden Hogenson (Hawley High School), Bioengineering
Halie Johnson (Battle Lake High School), Finance
Madalyn Kraemer, (Melrose High School), Math
Dean Kron, (ROCORI High School), Engineering
Simon Liam (Long Prairie/Grey Eagle), Social Science
MacKenzie Carsten (Wadena-Deer Creek High School), Math
Ryan Murphy (Perham High School), Architecture
Andre Nelson, (Ada-Borup High School), Information Technology
Gigi Ni (Detroit Lakes High School), Health Medicine
Noah Paul (Waubun High School), Engineering
Kay Pederson (Lake Park-Audubon High School), Accounting
Brianna Raddatz (Walker High School), Biology
Grace Rames (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton), Aerospace Engineering
Megan Regostad (Parkers Prairie High School), Science
Riley Resnick (Norman County East), Engineering
Miguel Reyes (Cass Lake-Bena High School), Management
Ethan Severson (Henning High School), Computer Engineering
Jesse Shepherd (Eden Valley-Watkins), Management
Kael Snetsinger (Mahnomen High School), Engineering
Brenna Thompson (New York Mills High School), Accounting
Brianna Thompson (Ulen-Hitterdal), Dental Hygienist
Zachary Thooft-Decann (Wabasso High School), Engineering
Megan Trebesch (Cedar Mountain High School), Environmental Science
Kaija Weishalla (Bertha-Hewitt), Math Engineering
Tim Wittrock (Kimball High School), Meteorology
Sierra Wroolie (Nevis High School), Architecture
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.