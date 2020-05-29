Delaney June Bachman of Pelican Rapids was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
Bachman earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering with distinction from the College of Engineering.
The May graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.
