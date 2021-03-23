Local students have earned president’s list honors from Bemidji State University (BSU) in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the president’s honor roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 428 students earned fall 2020 president’s list honors from the university.

Students include:

 

Fergus Falls

• Anthony Carlson

• Nicolas Carlson

• Christopher Swenson

 

Pelican Rapids

• Abigail Syverson

