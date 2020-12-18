Amber J. Bosse, daughter of Jeff Boll of Fergus Falls and Carmen and Darryl Trusty of Ottertail, has earned a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Kentucky. She specializes in cartographic efficacy and community activism.
After graduating from Battle Lake High School in 2009, Amber went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in geography from the University of North Dakota in 2013, and a Master of Science degree in geosciences from Georgia State University in 2015. She has worked for notable organizations such as National Geographic and, most recently, Breaking Code Silence in their recent collaboration with Paris Hilton.
Amber and her husband, Damien, currently live in the Salt Lake area of Utah. She works remotely as a graduate instructor for the Geospatial Technology program at the University of Washington, Tacoma.
Amber wants to extend a special thank you to all her family, friends and teachers back home for their never ending support as she worked towards this achievement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.