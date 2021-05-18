Brita Sonmor

This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
For as long as I can remember I have wanted to pursue a degree in speech language hearing sciences. I was never scared of that age-old question “what are you doing after high school?” because I knew. I knew I was going to work toward a career in speech-language pathology. I have known that I was going to major in speech language hearing sciences at Minnesota State University Moorhead since middle school. My fascination with the field started at a young age when I met with my speech language pathologist, Mrs. Dee. I can confidently say that she changed my life because, without her, I would not be confident in my ability to speak. I want to help individuals of all ages with their communication skills like Mrs. Dee helped me.
Along with majoring in speech language hearing sciences, I am minoring in special education. My eyes have been opened to the world of special education and I cannot wait to be able to work with individuals with exceptionalities as I feel it will be immensely rewarding. In addition, I am in the speech language hearing sciences learning community. The learning community is a group of students from the same major that live together and attend events to both become more familiar with our field and to create lasting connections within the group. I am excited to be the mentor of the learning community next year. As the mentor of it, I will plan the events and be an academic leader for the students in the learning community. I am also a part of NSSLHA which stands for the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association. We have monthly meetings where speech language pathologists from various backgrounds share what their work is like and we can ask them any questions we may have about the field. We also strive to volunteer throughout the community in an effort to give back to the generous community of Moorhead.
To say the least, my first year of college has been challenging. It has pushed me more than I have ever been pushed in my entire life. I never thought that I would spend my first year of college in my dorm room instead of going to class and making meaningful connections with my peers. Through it all, however, I have to say that I love college. I think the main reason why I love college so much is because I love my major. I am excited to go to class each day and learn about the many aspects of speech language hearing sciences. In addition, I love MSUM. MSUM really is a home away from home for me. The students and faculty are endlessly supportive and kind. I really can’t imagine being anywhere else.
I can’t wait to be able to learn more through my years in the speech language hearing sciences major. After I graduate with my undergraduate degree in the spring of 2023, I hope to attend MSUM to get my Master’s of Science degree in speech pathology and to be able to give speech therapy to many individuals with diverse communication needs one day.
I would like to thank Dollars for Scholars and specifically the Bechtel family. Your commitment to help finance my college education is humbling. It has been my lifelong dream to pursue this degree and to help others as you have helped me. I am immensely grateful for your support. Thank you again for helping to make my dream of becoming a speech language pathologist a reality.
Brita Sonmor is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending Minnesota State University - Moorhead. She is the recipient of the Bechtel Memorial Scholarship and a Dollars for Scholars Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
