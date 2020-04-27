Looking to create more peace in your life? Attend a free on-line Peace Building 101 class on Thursday, April 30 or Wednesday, May 6. In Peace Building 101, learn to identify basic internal needs, understand your personal power to create peace, and begin to speak with clarity, confidence, and compassion. Peace Building 101 provides an overview as the first in a five-part series on peace building.
Sherry Bruckner, a mediator and peace building instructor, says curiosity plays a key role in creating peace. Asking questions with a sincere desire to understand and listening to learn makes a huge difference. When someone feels acknowledged and understood, the person feels more open to create ideas for resolving issues. It is important to also be curious with ourselves. Identifying what we feel and need shows self-compassion and helps us be clearer with ourselves and others. Bruckner ends the class by saying, “Be gentle with you. Be gentle with all. Be the peace.”
Bruckner practiced civil and family law for twenty years before opening Bruckner Mediation. She seeks to help people transform conflict and create peace with clarity, compassion and curiosity through coaching, mediation and training.
To register for the free class, you may enter coupon code “Peace42020” when registering. You may find the registration link at BrucknerMediation.com on top of the home page or call Sherry at 320-808-3212.
