I love A Center for the Arts (AC4A) very much, and I commend Michael Burgraff for giving me and our town a place to enjoy theatre and shows. I don’t know what I would have done without the center. I believe that AC4A should not be forgotten through all that has happened this previous year. The pandemic has affected many communities all over the country and I wanted to illustrate that we should not push businesses off to the side if they aren’t producing as much as they previously had been.
On March 13, I went to a performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” I was given the opportunity to sit on stage with the actors. That was the last time I was in AC4A before the pandemic hit, and we went on lockdown. Even Broadway in New York City was shut down. According to CBS News, this has been the longest Broadway shut down in history. Even though all these theatres and communities have had to close their doors and stop productions, many theatres are succeeding throughout this pandemic, says Barron’s, an online magazine. Like these other theatres, AC4A is also doing well throughout this hard time.
AC4A has done many productions throughout the pandemic. It has put on about 16 productions during the COVID-19 outbreak, in accordance with their online calendar. They were all virtual and or outdoors and socially distanced. I was able to be a part of a Christmas show this past December. It was via Facebook Live, and as of today has about 1,100 views! The AC4A feels like my second home, and I would hate to see anything happen to it because of this pandemic. I believe that during this time we should not put theatre aside. We should embrace the beauty of it. Theatre is a form of art that I would hate Fergus Falls to lose. I have seen so many people at AC4A enjoying performances, not having a care in the world. I know our town loves the center just as much as I do.
I believe that we need to make an effort to give the arts more attention and not let them be forgotten in this dire time. This past summer, I was not able to participate in my “final” year in children’s theatre, additionally, I was unable to have my senior musical this past fall. I want kids like me who love theatre to have a place to perform, feel welcomed and at home. That is what the AC4A is all about.
Kendal Nygaard
