The Battle Lake 542 Education Foundation is accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Anyone may submit a nomination by May 31 and nominees may be living or deceased.
The board will make its selection based on the following criteria:
“Nominees must have graduated from Battle Lake Public School at least 20 years prior to nomination, or must have retired from Battle Lake Public School after serving in the school district for a minimum of 10 years.”
“Nominees must have realized distinctive achievements in their chosen field(s) that include such areas as business education, military service or community service to name a few.”
“Nominees may or may not be currently holding position(s) in which they achieved major success.”
To make a nomination online go to 542foundation.com. All nominations received by the deadline will be considered with the board announcing the new inductees in June. Nominees not chosen will be kept for future consideration.
The 2020 inductees will be formally recognized Saturday, Sept. 19 at Stub’s Dining & Saloon in Battle Lake at the annual “Tastes, Toasts & Traditions.”
Forms can be mailed to Battle Lake 542 Education Foundation, P.O. Box 184, Battle Lake, MN 56515.
Emails can be sent to b1542foundation@yahoo.com.
