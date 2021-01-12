Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020 fall semester honors lists.
The President’s List includes 264 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean’s List includes 264 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
The released honors lists do not include students who have requested no release of information.
Henning
• Blaine Wallevand, Dean’s List.
• Kevin Zillmer, Dean’s List.
Perham
• Zachery Lapos, Dean’s List.
• Benjamin Minten, President’s List.
