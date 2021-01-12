Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020 fall semester honors lists.

The President’s List includes 264 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean’s List includes 264 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

The released honors lists do not include students who have requested no release of information.

 

Henning

• Blaine Wallevand, Dean’s List.

• Kevin Zillmer, Dean’s List.

 

Perham

• Zachery Lapos, Dean’s List.

• Benjamin Minten, President’s List.

