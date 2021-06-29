Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020-21 graduates. These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.

High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.

 

Ottertail

Logan Menze, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance, high honors

 

Pelican Rapids

Glen Halbakken, certificate, essentials of farm business management, high honors

 

