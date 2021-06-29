Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists.
The president's list includes 398 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The dean's list includes 325 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Henning
Sierra Drum, dean’s list
Ottertail
Blake Malone, president’s list
Perham
Benjamin Minten, president’s list
