Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists.

The president's list includes 398 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The dean's list includes 325 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

 

Henning

Sierra Drum, dean’s list

 

Ottertail

Blake Malone, president’s list

 

Perham

Benjamin Minten, president’s list

