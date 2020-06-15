Dear Parents, Students, and the Fergus Falls Community:
This communication is intended as clarification regarding the school district’s plans for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education have given directives to school districts with specific guidelines regarding how education will be delivered.
It is my sincere hope that Sept. 8 will mark the return of face-to-face instruction where all of our students are back in school buildings.
At this point, we haven’t been given the approval by the governor’s office to proceed with this plan. Essentially, I see three possibilities: 1. Students return to school and things return to normal. 2. We are directed by the governor to continue distance learning. 3. We are required to go into some type of hybrid or blended model which combines some aspects of distance learning with traditional face-to-face education in the schools.
So far, when the governor has given directives, they have been statewide and encompassing all public school programs. He hasn’t approached options from a regional perspective. My guess, and it is only a guess, is that directives will continue to be statewide and not region specific.
I know that families are anxious to hear about the plan moving forward. At this time, the district simply doesn’t know what we will be allowed to do and when we will be allowed to do it.
It is our intention to open normally if the health experts say that it is safe to do so and the state gives us permission.
We will be able to communicate much more clearly what the start of the 2020-21 school year will look like as soon as we receive guidance from the state. Thank you for your understanding.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of the Fergus Falls School District.
