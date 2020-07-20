Dr. Susan Larson, dean of the college, has announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year placed them on the dean’s honor list at Concordia College, Moorhead. 

“We offer our congratulations to these students on their academic accomplishments and are grateful for the many ways they have enriched our campus community,” says Larson.

To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

Students include:

Battle Lake

Megan Blatti

 

Dent

Casey Coste

 

Fergus Falls

Abigail Christenson

Gabriel Enderle

Riley Erlandson

Maren Lundberg

Sean McGuire

Danielle Mortenson

Anna Norgard

Kate Rinke

Katelyn Strand

 

Henning

Morgan Klintworth

Courtney Wiese

 

Pelican Rapids

Jace Englestad

Esmeralda Mancilla

Grace Peterson

 

Rothsay

Mathew Weets

 

Underwood

Carleen Olson

 

Vining

Kara Anderson

