Dr. Susan Larson, dean of the college, has announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year placed them on the Dean’s Honor List at Concordia College, Moorhead. “We offer our congratulations to these students on their academic accomplishments and are grateful for the many ways they have enriched our campus community,” says Larson.
To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Students include:
Battle Lake
Megan Blatti
Dent
Casey Coste
Fergus Falls
Abigail Christenson
Gabriel Enderle
Riley Erlandson
Maren Lundberg
Sean McGuire
Danielle Mortenson
Anna Norgard
Kate Rinke
Katelyn Strand
Henning
Morgan Klintworth
Courtney Wiese
Pelican Rapids
Jace Englestad
Esmeralda Mancilla
Grace Peterson
Rothsay
Matthew Weets
Underwood
Carleen Olson
Vining
Kara Anderson
