Concordia College hosted a virtual commencement celebration on Sunday, May 3.

The attached is a list of students who were honored during the event. Some of the graduates completed coursework in December 2019 and were honored during the spring virtual commencement.

Speakers for the virtual ceremony included President William Craft, graduating seniors Prashansha Maharjan and Elly Schaefer, and the invited guest speaker, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

 

Barnesville

Andrew Trowbridge, Magna Cum Laude, A.C.S. chemistry.

 

Breckenridge

KoriBommersbach, biology and chemistry.

ErikManning, exercise scienceand coaching.

 

Fergus Falls 

Reece Kramer, finance.

Kate Rinke, summa cum laude.

Pelican Rapids

AlexanderDiaz, Spanisheducation.

EsmeraldaMancilla, social work.

 

Underwood

Carleen Olson, Cum Laude, nursing and religion.

