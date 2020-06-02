Concordia College hosted a virtual commencement celebration on Sunday, May 3.
The attached is a list of students who were honored during the event. Some of the graduates completed coursework in December 2019 and were honored during the spring virtual commencement.
Speakers for the virtual ceremony included President William Craft, graduating seniors Prashansha Maharjan and Elly Schaefer, and the invited guest speaker, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.
Barnesville
Andrew Trowbridge, Magna Cum Laude, A.C.S. chemistry.
Breckenridge
KoriBommersbach, biology and chemistry.
ErikManning, exercise scienceand coaching.
Fergus Falls
Reece Kramer, finance.
Kate Rinke, summa cum laude.
Pelican Rapids
AlexanderDiaz, Spanisheducation.
EsmeraldaMancilla, social work.
Underwood
Carleen Olson, Cum Laude, nursing and religion.
