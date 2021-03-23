This is the first of several letters to the editor provided by Kennedy Secondary School students.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been in some form of lockdown for almost a year. Besides causing over 2 million deaths worldwide already, many people have lost their jobs, kids cannot attend school normally, and people are unable to see their friends and family. Many companies around the world have been working on a vaccine, and now the vaccine is becoming available.
The first people able to receive the vaccine are health care workers and people who are more at risk of serious complications or death from COVID-19. However, some people are choosing not to take the vaccine. One reason for this is that they don’t think they will have any complications from COVID if they are not considered high risk, such as being elderly or having a compromised immune system. I work in a health care facility, and I know many people who haven’t gotten the vaccine for this reason. According to the CDC, no one ever knows for sure how COVID-19 will affect them. Not only this, but receiving the vaccine can prevent low-risk people from spreading the disease to others who may be high risk. This is particularly important for health care workers who see high-risk patients daily.
Another reason people are refusing to get vaccinated is because they are scared of the vaccine itself. They are afraid of the side effects or long-term effects of the vaccine. Despite these concerns, both the Pfizer/BioNtech and the Moderna vaccine have been approved by the FDA. According to Mayo Clinic, vaccines must be both safe and effective in order to be authorized by the FDA. The testing and studies done on the vaccines have concluded that 95% of the people who receive the vaccine are protected from getting sick with COVID-19. The tests have also concluded that the most common side effects are similar to a mild case of COVID-19, such as pain at the injection site, fatigue and chills. While the long-term effects of the vaccine are not yet known, the same could be said for COVID-19 itself.
In conclusion, the benefits of the COVID vaccine outweigh the consequences. Vaccinated people are protected from COVID-19 themselves while also protecting those around them from this dangerous disease. Two vaccines have been tested and approved by the FDA so far, and they are now being offered to the public. People should take advantage if they have the opportunity to save lives and help the world return back to normal.
Erika Lahti
