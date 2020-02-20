The Beighley family and Minnesota West Ottertail Darkhouse and Angling Association have established a memorial scholarship in the amount of $1,000 in the name of David H. Beighley. The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors who are planning to attend any type of college (two or four year).
Preference will be given to students from Ashby, Battle Lake, Hillcrest, Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Rothsay, and Underwood entering a field related to natural resources but other courses will be considered. Application deadline is April 3, 2020
Students who wish to apply should submit a copy of their transcript of grades, list other school activities and accomplishments, employment history, if any, references of an employment, scholastic or personal nature, and a short letter outlining further educational and career goals, hobbies, general background information and name of school attending.
The selected applicant will receive the award after successfully beginning the second quarter/semester of their chosen higher education path.
Interested applicants should forward their applications to: West Ottertail Chapter MDAA 505 Hunter Lane Garfield, MN 56332.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.