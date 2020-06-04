Three winners were chosen as recipients of this year’s Dawn Denise Lafferty Memorial Scholarship. The winners are Isaac Fisher of Henning, Ethan Severson of Henning and Kassidy Kovar of Perham. They each received a $1,000 scholarship.
The Dawn Denise Lafferty Memorial Scholarship was established to honor its namesake who passed away at an early age. The intent of the foundation is to help Otter Tail County high school graduates — those first entering college and nontraditional students returning to college — pay for their college education.
Over 29 applicants from Otter Tail County applied for the scholarship in its fourth year. After review, the selection committee chose three applicants to receive a scholarship. Selections were based on course of study, financial need, leadership skills, scholastic achievements, community involvement, work history and an expressed desire to work in a rural community. Special consideration was given to those who stated a financial burden, and those who are active in their church and community.
