My name is Ella Mayer, and I am a senior at Kennedy Secondary School. I am involved in golf, Nordic ski, student government, Knowledge Bowl and music. I chose to pursue a work-based learning internship so that I would have a class tailored to my career interests specifically, and have been able to explore a few different paths I’m interested in. I am currently interning at the City of Fergus Falls, Greater Fergus Falls and Design Intent Architects. The career fields I am interested in are architecture, city planning and community/economic development.
At Design Intent I have had the opportunity to learn some of the current architecture drafting softwares being used, and have worked on some mock project plans. Getting a feel for what some of the assignments I might have in college classes would be like has been very reassuring, and gives a little bit of a head start. Getting to see both the starting and ending stages of what typical projects look like has been really interesting. Some other highlights have been going out to worksites to measure and sketch dimensions for renovation projects, and learning how to interpret floor plans and elevations.
Greater Fergus Falls is another one of my worksites. I have primarily been learning about the basics of economic development, and all the things that go into economic development in Fergus Falls specifically. I have been able to go on local business tours, research and prepare questions for business retention and expansion surveys and learn about economic impact and activity softwares.
At the City of Fergus Falls I have been working in the community development department, which also houses city planning. I have gotten to explore both sides of my career interests here, and it is the perfect mix of the things I am interested in. One of my favorite projects, that combines design and development, is my research on historic preservation design standards around Minnesota. It has been really interesting to see what other small towns have in place, and what the outcomes of their standards have been. I have also had the opportunity to learn more about the process of grants, and how that can aid community development exponentially. Getting to know more about zoning and ordinances has also been really interesting.
I have had a great experience with all of my internships, and would definitely recommend an internship experience to any high school student. Even if you are not sure what you are interested in, this is a great way to figure out what you do and don’t like in a job or career. For students who know what they want to do, it can be a great way to gain experience or solidify your choices. I would say that is this the case for me, as I am now more sure of my plan to pursue architecture. Next year I plan to pursue my bachelors of architecture degree at a college or university, currently undecided.