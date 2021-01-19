This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
I have had the awesome opportunity to attend Grand Canyon University (GCU) this fall semester and I am looking forward to beginning the second semester. I knew GCU was the place for me after the weekend visit I did the winter of my senior year of high school. I was attracted to many things including the community, the reasonable cost of tuition, that it was a Christian school, that it had my intended major, and of course, the warm weather. Due to the COVID pandemic, I began my first semester at GCU later than usual. We began in September online from home for the first three weeks. During this time of online learning, I grew accustomed to GCU’s online system and got a look at college lectures and discussions through Zoom. In late September, I was able to move onto campus. I began blended learning upon my arrival on campus. I had class two days a week - one online through Zoom and another in the classroom with half of my class and the professor. The other half of the class was online the day I was in person and vice versa. I found college classes to be manageable but also challenging in a good way. I particularly enjoy my classes specific to my major - behavioral health science. I am looking forward to finishing up general courses and taking more courses related to my field of study
I have loved the atmosphere at GCU. There is always something to do around campus or in the Phoenix area. I have enjoyed exploring the Phoenix area. Free time allows my friends and me to find local coffee and ice cream shops, look at local artwork displayed throughout the city and explore many other unique things the city has to offer. I have appreciated the outdoor experiences that Arizona has to offer, like hiking local mountains and even witnessing sunrise at the Grand Canyon. On campus at GCU, I have participated in events such as movie night or midnight breakfast, going to the gym, playing sports and talking around the fire. I have been very blessed to find a church nearby that I attend with friends. I have also recently begun a job at the college library which I enjoy. I am grateful for the opportunity to earn a little bit of extra money for tuition, food and other expenses.
I was unable to come home to Fergus Falls during the first semester due to distance and COVID, but I have enjoyed being home with family and friends in Fergus Falls for Christmas. I have missed the community, friends, and, of course, the snow! I would like to thank Dollars for Scholars and the Bechtel family for providing me with scholarships to offset some of the financial costs of tuition. Scholarships from the community and from the university have made college affordable for me. I highly recommend to high school seniors reading this to fill out the Dollars for Scholars application. You may be happily surprised as I was to be the recipient of such a generous gift.
Anna Rasmussen is a 2020 graduate of Hillcrest Academy and is currently attending the Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the recipient of the Bechtel Memorial Scholarship as well as a Dollars For Scholars Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
