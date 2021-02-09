This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
As a freshman during the COVID-19 pandemic, my first semester as a neuroscience major at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities was quite different from any usual semester imaginable, bringing its own challenges and blessings. Since I had not yet experienced a typical college semester, everything was new and different for me anyway, so living with COVD-19 restrictions was not perhaps as difficult a change as for an older student. Still, getting used to a college schedule with nearly all of my classes being online was certainly a challenge, but after some time and the extensive use of my planner, I adjusted to college online learning well.
As a part of the College of Biological Sciences, most of my first and second year classes are required foundational biology and chemistry courses, but this past semester I was also able to take my first major-specific course, human neuroanatomy. As an introductory neuroscience class, I both learned basic material and was exposed to a variety of topics within neuroscience. I very much enjoyed it, and I felt that my excitement about the material affirmed my major choice at this point in my education, which was encouraging.
Another class I especially enjoyed was symphonic band, one of the auditioned concert bands at the University of Minnesota. This was my only in-person course, and while we were limited to playing with small ensembles, in my case the saxophone section quartet, I am so thankful for the opportunity to make music in-person with others.
While I eventually adapted to learning well online, I still missed meeting new people and getting to know them before, during, and after classes. My interactions with classmates were pretty much limited to Zoom breakout sessions. However, I have been able to get to know people within my residence hall. For most of the semester, we were able to eat distanced in the dining hall, which was one of the best ways we could be together and get to know each other. This period of limited face-to-face interactions has helped teach me to make the most out of every one of them, something I am definitely still learning.
Another way I have been able to connect with people, as well as grow my faith, is through involvement with the campus ministry Cru. My Bible study was able to meet in-person a few times or otherwise on Zoom, depending on the current regulations. While weekly large-group meetings were streamed on YouTube live, I was still able to connect with others in Cru through Zoom discussions afterward.
Despite having few necessary in-person outings, I still enjoyed exploring campus, going to the gym, and finding favorite study spaces. However, due to COVID-19 regulations, I experienced a shorter time on campus than usual, as most freshmen in residence halls moved in two weeks after classes started and moved out after Thanksgiving. Though I enjoyed being at school, being at home for part of the semester was also a blessing, allowing me to have more family time and ease into living away from home.
As the second semester quickly approaches, I am looking forward to starting new classes, establishing a fresh routine, and getting to know the people I met during the first semester more deeply. I want to sincerely give my thanks to Dollars for Scholars and Thomas Blegstad & Barbara McLane for the Conrad G. Blegstad Scholarship for Math and Science, helping me fund the cost of a college education. I am also very thankful for all those who supported me in high school, helping prepare me for college and life. I look forward to continuing my college experience, learning more about both the world around me and myself.
Chloe Schindler is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. She is the recipient of the Conrad G. Blegstad Scholarship for Science and Music. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
