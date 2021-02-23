This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
My plan from when I started planning for college was to attend Minnesota State Community and Technical College Fergus Falls. My mom started her college career at M State and was the one who suggested that I go. This allows me to stay at home and remain close with my family, while providing me with the opportunity to experience college. My family is important to me so I was grateful to have the chance to stay close to home while being able to continue my education to pursue my lifelong goals.
I participated in college courses during my high school career. During that time, all but one of the college level classes occurred at the high school. The one college class I took was on the M State campus. I was nervous for that class but the atmosphere of the M State college made me less nervous. The staff were helpful and the campus was easy to navigate. I also had previously been on campus for theatre productions and for workshops the high school went to for students to see what the college was like. Those high school experiences provided me with knowledge about what to expect when I started full time in the fall of 2020.
This year has been different than I expected it to be but it has not been too difficult to adjust to the different learning format. Last school year was my last year of high school and most of the second semester was online due to the pandemic. I had adjusted to online school during that time but I did miss attending school in person. Although it is not ideal and it is new, it is impressive to see how well M State has been able to adjust to this new way of teaching and accommodate students. My professors have been helpful and have made it easy to learn in an online format. They communicate our learning responsibilities well and are responsive to any questions we may have.
I started the fall 2020 semester with two classes in person and those classes made a positive impression that added to my opinion of M State as a great school. The classes, both in person and online, have been enjoyable. The education I have received has expanded my knowledge base in those subject areas and broadened my perspectives for my career goals.
I would like to thank the VFW and Fergus Falls Dollars for Scholars for providing me with scholarships to help with my college expenses. Those dollars provided me with a foundation to pursue my educational goals. I was able to focus more attention on my college courses than focus on any financial barriers. By having this focus on my education I was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA. I am excited to see what the rest of my academic career will be like. I look forward to continued growth in my academics and experience to prepare me for achieving my career goals.
Elissa Lee is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending M State in Fergus Falls. She is the recipient of the VFW Good Citizen Scholarship as well as a Dollars for Scholars Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.