This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
Dollars for Scholars board members and donors, first and foremost, thank you so much for the scholarship! My first year of college feels like it’s been going by really fast, but I’ll try to give you all a little recap of sorts.
I spent part of my summer working in Naknek, Alaska, working for a commercial salmon company. This was hard, gritty work, but I really loved it and will be returning next summer. This helped me set some money aside for tuition.
From late summer up until December, I was living in Fargo and working retail at Zumiez in West Acres, selling clothes and skateboards. This helped me develop some good sales and people skills. I spent my first semester doing online college, and was able to move out of my parents’ house. I was able to save some more money this way, and finished a full slate of classes in December.
After my first semester, I transitioned to enrolling on campus and am attending in-person classes, having relocated once again from Fargo to sunny Phoenix, Arizona. I’m currently at Grand Canyon University in the dorms, working on my second semester of classes. I’m majoring in English secondary education and minoring in professional writing, so I have a full slate of rigorous classes, but I still find time to work at the Zumiez store in the mall here in Arizona, with a little extra to spare for sports and friends.
After graduating high school, I became largely independent. I am currently paying for my tuition, room and board completely with cash. There is little to no federal aid available to me, and I don’t plan on taking out loans at all while in college. This means I have to work hard every week to put money toward my schooling and pay for my amenities. I don’t say this looking for pity, but rather in an encouraging way.
It’s possible for a young adult to pay their way through college without loans! All this being said, the Beverly Gerhardson Paulson Memorial Scholarship for Education has been massively helpful to me in paying for my school. Being mostly financially independent has helped teach me that every single dollar is valuable and the help that was given me is absolutely instrumental, helping me to stay in school.
I want to again thank every single one of you so very much. Every dollar really truly does matter to me and is crucial to me being able to continue my education.
Jackson Nordick is a 2020 graduate of Hillcrest Academy and is currently attending the Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. He is the recipient of the Beverly Gerhardson Paulson Memorial Scholarship for Education. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
