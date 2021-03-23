This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
Augsburg University was my top choice of school for many reasons, one being the small class sizes that I have yet to really experience. Of course, class sizes didn’t suddenly change this year, but everything feels different over Zoom compared to in person classes. On one hand, having online classes has made the transition from high school to college much easier for me. During the first week of class I was never worried about finding the right classroom or forgetting to bring a pencil because every class I had was at my desk in my dorm room. Unfortunately, online classes also come with quite a few negative qualities as well. It’s difficult to make connections with other people in my classes, and that was one thing I expected to be easy in college.
Lucky for me, I was able to connect with a great group of people by playing hockey. Being a part of the team has helped make me feel more like I belong here. Despite the craziness of this year, the team and coaches have found safe ways to help the first year athletes feel welcome and included. During fall semester we weren’t able to do all the things we would normally get to do, like team suppers and regular practices, but spring semester we get to have a modified season with fewer games and consistent Covid testing. I really love the time I get to spend with my teammates at practice or working out in the weight room. We all get frustrated sometimes with the difficulties of trying to play with COVID still being a factor, but at this point the team is just looking forward to any amount of competition that we can get.
Since the beginning of classes in the fall, I really haven’t gone home many times, and I probably won’t be going home much during spring semester either. Schoolwork and hockey keep me plenty busy, so for the most part I stay on campus. At first it was strange to be away from home for so long, but I’ve found that I really enjoy the independence that comes from being at college. Even though I’m more accustomed to being in Minneapolis now, I still miss Fergus Falls from time to time. I really enjoyed my years at Kennedy, and I wish I could see my friends and family more often than I do. Fergus Falls will always be home, and there’s a lot of reasons for that, but I couldn’t be more grateful to be able to continue my education at Augsburg.
I want to thank Dollars for Scholars for helping me enjoy my college experience by making it more affordable. An extra thanks to all the donors, including the Dr. Frank Veden Trust, who contribute to the Dollars for Scholars funds. Receiving a scholarship from them was very helpful in reducing the stress that comes with the expenses of college.
Jade Zierden is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is the recipient of the Dr. Frank Veden Scholarship as well as a Dollars for Scholars Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
