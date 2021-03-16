This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
For the longest time, I wasn’t sure where I wanted to attend college. I went back and forth between some of Minnesota’s reputable universities and colleges, such as the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, Concordia College and also Bemidji State University. For a moment, I even considered a music college in New York City and although I love to travel, I decided that it would probably be a good decision to stay close to home, especially while we are still in a worldwide pandemic.
This past June, I decided that I would be attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. There are many reasons why I decided that this was the place for me. It has such a warm atmosphere, renowned professors and amazing musical opportunities. Even though the pandemic has made it increasingly difficult to meet new people, Concordia seemed to make it easier for me to make great friends and create wonderful memories.
Unlike many other schools during this time, my fall semester had many in-person classes, but not without plenty of online classes, of course. In every classroom, all of the chairs were 6-feet-apart and face masks were required, but it still felt great to be learning in-person again. At first, I was worried that we were going to be sent home or be transferred to a fully online schedule because of increasing cases in the surrounding community, but Concordia did a great job of keeping us students safe. We were able to stay on campus up until the winter break, which I am incredibly thankful for. Now, I am back on campus for the spring semester, continuing the necessary precautions to stay safe, but still enjoying every moment that I possibly can in my new classes and with my friends.
Currently, I am majoring in Instrumental Music Education. Coming to Concordia, I knew that I would be getting an exceptional education, since it has such a remarkable music program. And since I had the chance to take college classes in high school, I was able to add a minor in English-Writing, allowing me to pursue another passion of mine.
In addition to my music and English classes, I am enjoying my time participating in the Concordia Band, an auditioned ensemble on campus, and Clarinet Choir. I have also joined a couple clubs on campus, including CIA (Cobbers In Action), a group intended on giving back to the community, and CORC (Concordia Outdoor Recreation Club), a club that is focused on incorporating environmental sustainability with fun, outdoor activities. By being involved around campus, I have already been able to create incredible music, form new friendships and make a positive impact in the community.
The main reason why it took me so long to make a college decision was because of the cost. As I’m sure all of you know, college is not an inexpensive undertaking, but the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars makes it possible for students to go to the college of their dreams, relieving some of the financial stress that weighs down many of us. I would like to thank them and their donors for providing me with the Anna Nelson Memorial scholarship.
Anna Nelson was someone who loved music and was a percussionist in the Fergus Falls Band program, graduating in 2002. After she passed away in 2004, this scholarship was created in her name, and I have been lucky enough and am incredibly honored to have been given this award. With their amazing help, I am thankful to be able to continue my passion for music and writing at a great college such as Concordia.
Kaylin Bosworth is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. She is the recipient of the Anna Nelson Memorial Scholarship as well as a Dollars for Scholars Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
