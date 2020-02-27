This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2019 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
I was accepted to two amazing music schools to study flute performance, Wheaton College in Illinois and Baylor University in Texas. They are two completely different schools, and I had a tough choice as both offered something the other did not. After praying about it and weighing the differences, I decided to go to Baylor.
Growing up in Minnesota, Texas is a big change for me. As the climate is completely different, I have had to acclimate to the heat and to the different plants that set off my allergies. I have also had to adjust to living far away from my family and the town I grew up in although my parents have been able to visit. College life itself has been an adjustment because I am forced to be more independent than I was in high school. Because I grew up home schooled, all my classes were at my house and taught by my mom. Now at college I have to schedule my classes myself, find out which building each of them are in, and learn under many different professors.
At first it was a lot to get used to all at once. Pretty soon, however, I got into a regular schedule and things started to slow down. While my classes were still hard and there will always be areas of stress, I was able to find a system. My advice to future students is not to be worried about feeling overwhelmed during the first few weeks. If you just keep going, classes level out pretty quickly and once you walk around the campus a few times, it’s easy to find your classes. Another tip would be to ask lots of questions and take advantage of any apps that are recommended such as scheduling apps and apps with campus maps on them.
At Baylor I’ve had many great opportunities. I was able to participate in the marching band and because of this, traveled to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. I’m being taught by an amazing flute professor and have the opportunity to play in concert band, chamber ensembles, and jazz band.
Now that I’ve finished my first semester and know what to expect, I’m looking forward to starting the second one. I’ve made some great friends and have challenging but good classes to look forward to. I’ve been able to keep in touch with my family and friends from home but also create new relationships in Texas. I want to thank Dollars for Scholars and more specifically the Bechtel family for their gracious scholarship that helped me to afford the opportunity to go to college.
Mary Grotberg is a 2019 home school graduate and is currently attending Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She is the recipient of the Bechtel Memorial Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
