This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
I first want to give a huge thank you to Dollars for Scholars, but more so StoneL Cooperation for rewarding me with this scholarship and enabling me to offset the cost of attending NDSU. Obviously, with the circumstances of last year and this year, everything has been all but normal, but that is just fine. Within these uncertain times I have learned a tremendous amount about myself and about my personal short-term and long-term goals.
Coming to school I didn’t know what to expect, but I was filled with excitement with what could be in my collegiate academic career. Once I got the swing of things at NDSU, I declared my major to be industrial engineering which was kind of a shot in the dark. I did not know all there was to know about the major, but I soon realized that I made the absolute best decision for my future and I haven’t looked back since. I enjoy the problem-solving aspect of this major and that is what drew me toward it the most.
I have enjoyed all of the classes I’ve taken and they are a good challenge for me. Though I am knee deep in math classes and waist deep in science classes, I am wearing my waders and I’m still dry. I enjoy the work and I am excited for my future classes and for my future in general. I have found a good support system within my dorm and with other people who are also in engineering majors. There are a lot of late nights and a lot of early mornings studying, but I have embraced the workload and I am truly invested in what I am doing. It has been difficult to get involved and stay involved in different communities due to the pandemic but I look forward to creating my own path, meeting new people and making new connections along the way.
I want to thank the Fergus Falls community and high school for the continued support to not only me but all youth as we transition into adulthood. I never realized how fortunate I was to grow up in the Fergus Falls community until I left and learned about other people and their communities. The Fergus Falls community is extremely supportive and I want to thank all of you again. I would also like to thank Dollars for Scholars again for this scholarship. And another big thank you to StoneL for rewarding me this scholarship. I couldn’t have more gratitude for this opportunity at the next level.
Matthew Scott is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota. He is the recipient of the StoneL Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
