This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2019 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
I have known since I was in first grade that I wanted to be an elementary school teacher. I did not know what that looked like or how I would get there, but I have had a passion for being in the classroom my entire life. I spent many hours touring different schools around the region and finally found my home at South Dakota State. I felt the most comfortable when on campus in Brookings and found what I was looking for in my degree program at the Fishback Learning Center for preschool and kindergarten right on campus. I knew I could get all that I wanted out of my education here and make lots of new friendships, too.
Being dropped off at college in August was quite the experience. I had never spent so long away from all my family and friends and especially not in such a new environment. I was now surrounded by over 12,000 other college students with no parents in sight. I was on my own now to find my way and make new friends. Luckily, the school knows that incoming freshman are overwhelmed and plans many activities to participate in. I met lots of new people that first weekend and was even able to find some other girls from the early childhood program that would be in my classes. Starting classes brought its own new challenges, just trying to find where I was supposed to be and what supplies were needed for each class. But after not too long, I got settled into a groove and found my routine.
SDSU and the Brookings community has so much to offer and get involved in. I have gotten involved as a mentor for Brookings County Youth Mentoring Program, attend OASIS (young adult church service offered Sunday evenings at GracePoint Church), volunteer at GracePoint in their K-5 program KidsPoint, participate in a small group Bible study weekly, and joined the National Educators Association (NEA) chapter on campus. I love being able to get involved in the church similarly to how I was involved at Hope Lutheran in Fergus Falls.
After getting settled in and finding my groove at school, I am so happy with my decision to be at SDSU. It truly is my home away from home and I have met such amazing people along the way.
Finally, I would like to thank Dollars for Scholars and the family of Beverly Gerhardson Paulson for providing me scholarships to help cover the costs of furthering my education. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to attend college with less stress about my finances because of your generosity. I am so grateful and cannot wait to see where life takes me from here.
Morgan Ackerson is a 2019 graduate of Fergus Falls High School and is currently attending the South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. She is the recipient of a Dollars for Scholars Heritage Scholarship and the Beverly Gerhardson Paulson Memorial Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
