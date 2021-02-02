This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
I always knew that after high school, I never wanted to go to a four-year school, which meant that most of the two-year trade schools around the area had caught my eye. North Dakota State College of Science and Alexandria Technical College were my top-two options. However, after touring NDSCS, I immediately knew that it was the one. It was everything I was looking for in a school. It was a two-year trade school that offered several professions I was interested in that wasn’t horribly huge in size and student population and that was also close to home.
The transition from high school life to college life wasn’t all too terribly hard for me as I went to a college prep high school. I was already used to having different classes in several buildings with different students than those in your actual grade. However, being a systematic person, it was kind of difficult the first few weeks of school to find a system that worked for me - one that allowed me to fulfill everything I not only needed to do, but also everything I wanted to do in a day.
As far as classes go, I really like and enjoy my hands-on technical classes. I think NDSCS does a really good job in structuring their technical classes to best prepare the students for their future careers. In contrast, due to the Coronavirus, the college moved the majority of my general classes online, which I don’t mind a whole lot, but don’t enjoy them as much as the in-person technical classes. Since I am going into a technical profession, NDSCS arranges my schedule to match that of what I will have after I graduate and begin my career in my chosen profession. Whereas others may have various classes at various times throughout the day with possible gaps in between classes, I have class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a means to simulate what working a typical 40-hour week will be like. Another difference is that all my classes are already chosen for me, versus other students who may be able to choose what classes they can take.
I would like to thank Dollars for Scholars, and specifically, the Lloyd and Beverly Paulson family, for granting me a scholarship to help counteract the expenses of a higher education. I really appreciate your generosity and for investing in the next generation. Thank you.
Noah Fischer is a 2020 graduate of Hillcrest Academy and is currently attending North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He is the recipient of the Lloyd and Beverly Paulson Vocational Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.