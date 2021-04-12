This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
My first semester in college has been unique to say the least. With the pandemic thrusting all classes into an online format, there has been a steep learning curve in adapting to this new learning method. Not only have the professors been forced to evolve their instruction methods, but so, too, have I been compelled to change my way of learning. The transition to the virtual realm has been a collaborative one, and I feel that I have taken this opportunity to enhance my learning experience, instead of letting it erode my mind, as many may have suspected.
Despite the new format, I was very excited to begin my new classes at the start of the first semester. Many people were chatting with each other before class began, mirroring the time honored tradition of excited conversation before class on the first day of school. Much to my surprise, this energy was perpetuated throughout most of the semester, although it is difficult for even the liveliest of students to be chipper during finals week. This positive and connected environment went a long way in simulating the collaborative environment present in the best of classroom settings. Connecting with other students was much easier than I expected; many people had been prepared with social media groups and chatrooms for fraternizing with other freshmen, collaborating with students in similar classes, and even asking for mentorship from upperclassmen.
As the semester wore on, another surprise for me was the flexibility and understanding of professors. Midway through the semester, one of my roommates tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, we had to change many aspects of our daily lives. Consequently, I had significantly less time for schoolwork that week as we had to implement those changes. Much to my surprise, my professors were very understanding and gave me generous extensions on the deadlines for homework and projects due that week. That went a long way in helping me overcome that particular challenge in my life. This experience is just one example of the many ways that my professors’ flexibility helped my college experience during this semester.
Another major challenge this semester has been my management of finances. Before moving away from home, I had hardly thought about things like paying bills, taking out loans, and paying for groceries. This major change was sudden, but I adapted quickly. I formed a budget and determined how many hours a week I could afford to work while also keeping up with my studies and most importantly, sleep. It was tight, but I held myself accountable and was able to pull through. The largest support in this area was my financial aid.
Due to my financial situation, I do not know if I would be able to attend college if I did not have the financial support of my scholarships. The opportunity for me to go to college really lived and died based on how much I could achieve with my performance in school, and the kindness of those willing to invest money in my future. To my surprise, there were not a few people willing to do so, not least of which were the Dollars for Scholars donors, including the estate of Henry and Elizabeth Cowles. I wish to thank each and every one of them for giving me the opportunity to better myself at the University of Minnesota, and changing the course of the rest of my life. You have my deepest gratitude. I look forward to the exciting opportunities that will certainly present themselves as I further my education.
Owenn Hegseth is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is the recipient of the Henry and Elizabeth Cowles Scholarship as well as a Dollars for Scholars Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
