This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2019 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
This new college experience is a foreign process to me and I’m grateful for all of the learning steps along the way. Attending the University of Minnesota - Duluth has truly afforded me many opportunities, not only academically, but for other areas of growth with its diverse community of people that broaden my perspectives. I am grateful for my parents’ love and support with my decisions about my education. A strong support system is a critical part of leaving the nest.
I am currently a biology major and am always fascinated by the professors' love for science. Their passion for their work makes all the difference in the classroom. I would be lying if I said all the classes are straightforward and uncomplicated. Late nights in the library and hours and hours of study groups have certainly helped. I am grateful for the opportunity to challenge my knowledge and expand my learning.
The first week of school I joined two clubs and I am extremely thankful. The sailing team and Pre-PA club have brought me friends and experiences I never knew were possible. For the sailing team, we sailed every Friday night from August to mid-October. We would sail on Lake Superior and learn the anatomy of sailboats to different kinds of knots. I can confidently say I am looking forward to being involved on the sailing team for years to come. The Pre-PA club has such great and inspiring leaders who want everyone to succeed and offer valuable insight.
While being a full time student, I also wanted to continue the humbling job I left in Fergus Falls. I am currently a nursing assistant in the float pool at St. Lukes Hospital in Duluth. I find that since I worked as a nursing assistant at Lake Region Healthcare throughout my junior and senior year of high school, it has helped strengthen my time-management skills which I now carry over to college. As I work at St. Luke’s, I find it easier to balance my school and work life. It is an important life skill that I am glad I acquired before college.
I met some of the most influential people in my life through work, school and extra curriculars in Fergus Falls. These people shaped me to the person I am today. My biggest and most recent discovery is the magic of a small community - the way everyone knows everyone and friendships that last forever. That, I realized, is what I am looking for. The longer I am at UMD, the more I realize how much of a small world it is …. a girl I met in my chemistry lab, Tabitha, is from Chaska. She was at the Kennedy Secondary School 2019 graduation ceremony! The more I continue to meet people the more I am amazed by the small connections we have with one another.
I would not be on the path I’m on today without the support of all my biggest role models, given and chosen family, neighbors and a close community. I want to thank Dollars for Scholars and the community for their gift toward my education. Every day I look forward to the day I get to make a positive lifelong impact in someone’s life like my peers did to mine. It has been a gift and pleasure to grow up surrounded by the Fergus Falls community. My journey continues as I get to stay in my new and welcoming community of Duluth this summer!
Rachel Wulfekuhle is a 2019 graduate of Fergus Falls High School and is currently attending the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She is the recipient of the Oscar Bjorgen Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.