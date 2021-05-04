This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2020 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
I am writing to thank you for your generosity and wanted to say I am very grateful to have received the Jerry and Karen Ness Family Scholarship through the Dollars for Scholars program.
Here is a little bit about me and why I chose the path I did . . . I grew up in Dalton and attended Ashby Public School up until my eighth grade year. My family then decided it would be best to switch schools and ended up choosing Fergus Falls to be our new home. Fergus Falls gave us great opportunities and allowed me to achieve academic and athletic success. I have been humbled by the amount of support the community has given me throughout these last five years and I wasn’t quite ready to move on from that which is one of the reasons I decided to stick around and attend M State here in Fergus Falls.
I also chose to attend M State because it made the most economical sense while offering the classes I need to fulfill my educational plans. In addition to that it has given me the opportunity to continue my basketball career. We have recently started our season and it’s been really fun carrying on with playing.
This is my first year out of high school, but I was fortunate to graduate from high school with a year of college classes completed. Therefore, I will be graduating this spring with my A.A. degree. I plan to start working on getting my master’s degree in criminal psychology right away. However, I’m unsure of where I will be transferring to complete my major. I’m waiting to see where the rest of this year will take me!
Since the “COVID” school year has started I have been taking all my classes online. With that being said I was really unsure of what to expect but to be honest I met two of my best friends in online classes and those classes have been going really well. Since I am planning on going into psychology, I have been able to take a few different courses to get a feel for things and overall have really enjoyed them. I personally don’t mind the online classes because I like the flexibility it offers. I am able to be enrolled in college and work at the same time.
In the end, I am really glad that I chose to stick around the area. It has seemed to be the right decision when considering all that is taking place in the world.
I want to say thank you to Jerry and Karen Ness for establishing this scholarship. It has lightened my financial burden by allowing me to stay focused on school and save up for future educational costs. Your generosity has positively influenced me to help others and give back to the Fergus Falls community. You have inspired me to help students achieve their goals in life just as you have helped me. Thanks again it is truly appreciated!
Sabrina Fronning is a 2020 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending M State in Fergus Falls. She is the recipient of the Jerry and Karen Ness Family Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W. Randolph Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
