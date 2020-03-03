The Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation is now accepting applications for the following scholarships:
Robert and Elaine Olson Community Appreciation Fund Scholarship
Two $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to Fergus Falls High School seniors who have a GPA between 2.0 and 3.499 and who will always be a good citizen of the community they live in.
Barnum and Blondeau Arts Scholarship
This $500 memorial scholarship will be awarded to a Fergus Falls High School senior who has participated in the arts in high school and has art-related goals/career plans.
Wessberg Family Scholarship
Two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to Fergus Falls High School seniors and/or Fergus Falls High School alumni. Recipients will be chosen based on school and community involvement, and moral character.
Bernice Roysland Music Scholarship
Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to Fergus Falls High School seniors who are pursuing a music teaching degree or a degree in music through the performing arts.
Leonard E. Monke Agricultural Scholarship
This $1,000 memorial scholarship will be awarded to a Fergus Falls High School senior who has a strong work ethic and who will be going into an agricultural field (veterinary science, farm management, natural resources, etc.).
Dennis Tuel Memorial Science and Engineering Scholarship
This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Fergus Falls High School senior or Fergus Falls High School alumni. All applicants must attend St. Cloud State University and major in engineering, math, physics, chemistry or any other field of science and have a current GPA of 3.0.
Marci (Ringquist) Bydlon Education/Coaching Scholarship
This $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female Fergus Falls High School senior who participated in athletics her junior and senior years, and is going into education (teaching - any field). Extra consideration will be given to those who are also interested in coaching.
Applications for all scholarships are available in the Kennedy Secondary School counseling office or on the Foundation’s website at 544foundation.org under “About Us” and then “Scholarships.” The deadline for all scholarship applications is March 20, 2020
