Fergus Falls graduate Evan Erlandson received dean’s list honors for the 2020 fall semester at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids.
Provost Dr. Bart Johnson named 217 students to the 2020 fall semester’s dean’s list. students qualified for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
