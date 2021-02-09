Alyssa Evavold of Battle Lake was one of several students named to the fall semester 2020 chancellor’s list by the office of the registrar. The U of M Crookston says they are one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.
To qualify for a place on the chancellor’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
