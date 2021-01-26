Spring semester is under way at M State, and we have so much to be excited about.
At the college, we're feeling more excitement and less uncertainly from our students as they navigate back into their classes, both on campus and online. The limited number of on-campus courses means our instructors are teaching in new and creative ways - engaging students with videos, online discussion boards, at-home lab kits, Zoom choir practices and a host of innovative solutions no one dreamed about even just a year ago.
Here's what's happening on our Fergus Falls campus:
• We have 55 students in residential housing and love the positive energy they bring to our campus! Our student life organization is providing virtual events along with social media contests to keep all students involved and engaged, and the Student Government Association is focusing on a hunger council to create a more easily accessible food pantry for students.
• As we focus on student success, we know that life outside the classroom often impacts success inside the classroom. While a COVID-19 vaccination provides the prospect of relief and a light at the end of the tunnel, many students still face barriers with access to basic needs such as housing and food. Knowing the importance of having our students' needs met, M State's CARE team is supporting the mental, emotional and physical concerns of students through caring and confidential identification, intervention and response.
• We're excited that the men's and women's basketball season kicks off Jan. 30! While in-person attendance is limited, we'll be livestreaming our games, and Spartan fans can find a game schedule at athletics.minnesota.edu. As always, we're following very specific health and safety protocols to protect the health of our student athletes, coaches and fans.
• This year our Fergus Area College Foundation generously supported 150 students with tuition and fees, awarding scholarships totaling over $243,000. The foundation is also supporting new initiatives and upgrades to curriculum and facilities with an additional $87,000 contribution, enhancing student experiences. The 2021-22 scholarship application is open now. Apply today at minnesota.edu/scholarships.
• Singers in our concert choir and voice ensemble are taking part in an incredible opportunity: a Minnesota Community College Choir Consortium. Along with Minneapolis, Riverland, Anoka Ramsey, Normandale and North Hennepin community colleges, M State Fergus Falls has collaborated since last fall to prepare for our students to participate in both a curriculum-driven event and a virtual choir. We're thrilled to connect our students with their peers throughout the state to learn about compositions by Minnesota female composers, as well as diversity in composition and virtual choir Zoom sessions. We look forward to showcasing this performance in our spring concert in April!
• The concert and jazz bands and the chamber chorale have returned to rehearsals, working with community members and students in our area. We're excited to be back to making music together and connecting with our community members. We invite any interested singers to contact Jim Iverson or Laura Quaintance.
• Sixteen students are participating in the spring production of the "M State: Our Stories, Our Voices" project, co-directed by Stefanie Gerhardson and Sheri Johnson. This student-written and student-assisted production will showcase the stories of M State students.
• The Fergus Falls nursing program has new lab equipment that promotes opportunities for career success, educational advancement and personal enrichment, preparing highly qualified nurses for our health care workforce.
Here at M State, we're currently in the planning stages for summer and fall semesters. As we persist through the pandemic, we gain greater clarity about the future and enjoy strengthening our partnerships with the communities in our region.
Dr. Carrie Brimhall is president of M State.
