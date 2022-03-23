Milestones are crucially important in early childhood because it is a time of exponential growth in young children. A child’s first steps, a first word or a skill mastered are all reasons to celebrate a child’s growth. Our Fergus Falls Early Childhood program is marking a milestone as well. Mar. 22, 2022, marks the first anniversary of an important commitment that the Fergus Falls Public School district made to the community and its youngest learners. One year ago the beautiful Lincoln School, located at 2300 College Way, opened its doors to the district’s early childhood programming which includes School Readiness Otter Preschool, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), ECFE/United Way Child Care visitor program and Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE). Although Early Childhood programming began in the district back in 1986 and has been going strong ever since, this incredible vision and new space will carry our program and the district well into the future.
In one year with the new space, we have been able to expand our programming and update our class offerings to better meet the needs of the families and children we serve. The new building which includes spacious classrooms also encompasses a cafeteria, gym, storybook area and outdoor space. The changes made to the Lincoln School have enabled us to increase our School Readiness Otter course offerings from 6 to 8 thus providing expanded opportunities for our community’s 3, 4, and 5 year-olds in our School Readiness Otter Preschool including allowing the district to start offering full day classes this past year for 4- and 5-year-olds either two or four days a week — on top of the already popular half day class options. This first year in our new building has not come without road bumps in navigating new spaces; however, we are very pleased with the opportunities it has afforded us.
We know that learning begins before children formally start school. Children birth to age 5 are in the most critical time of learning; they are developing and growing faster than any other time in their lives. And as a district, we have committed to supporting these children on their journey through their education. In addition to our preschool programming, the Fergus Falls district offers Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) classes. The philosophy of ECFE is based on supporting children and the adults in their lives to navigate this exciting and sometimes challenging time of learning. Weekly ECFE classes for children birth to age 5 and their parents or caregivers are being offered in the mornings, afternoons, or evenings to best fit families’ needs along with additional specialty classes. ECFE has thoroughly embraced Lincoln School and the new space, and the storybook area is a highlight for many parents before and after classes. Finally, with a commitment to young learners, our strong community partnerships in ECFE have grown to include others in Fergus Falls that value the earliest learning years collaborating to offer classes that bring community resources and learning together.
We encourage young families to take the opportunity to explore more about Lincoln School at ecfe.fergusotters.org, check out the current enrollment options for the 2022/2023 school year, or call for a tour anytime. And with nearly 36,000 square feet of additional space in the building that is yet to be developed, the strategic planning of the Fergus Falls district will continue to grow the space and the vision for learning. The future is bright here in Fergus Falls for its youngest learners and Lincoln School is a testament to that commitment.