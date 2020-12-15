This year, Fergus Area College Foundation awarded the highest amount of scholarships it has done since its inception almost 60 years ago. The total amount awarded for scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year was $216,800. Plus, they have opened a spring scholarship application for those who missed the first one so that amount will be higher.

FACF hosted its annual scholarship reception in November. Due to COVID-19, it was held through Zoom, but still allowed time for scholarship representatives and donors to meet with their scholarship recipients.

“We have heard from attendees that it worked nicely to visit in the small groups this way,” said Lori Larson, executive director of the foundation. “If we couldn’t host this event in person, it certainly allowed us to still make this an interactive event and special.”

The event celebrates scholarship donors and recipients and provides the opportunity for attendees to learn more about the impact donations to the foundation do to help support the students and the campus. Each year, thanks to the generosity of friends of FACF, the foundation is able to support students’ academic goals with scholarship awards. Through these scholarships, Fergus Falls Spartans are able to reach higher, achieve more and fulfill their academic dreams.

 “We offer a variety of scholarships to both first- and second-year students for classes taken on the Fergus Falls campus of M State,” Larson said. “The scholarship application for the 2021-22 academic year will open Dec. 14 at facfmstate.org/scholarships.” For more information, please contact executive director, Lori Larson at 218-736-1514 or lori.larson@minnesota.edu.

 

Presidential Award

Paola Gonzalez, Pelican Rapids

Puspa Shrestha, Nepal

Dean’s Award

Kaleigh Anderson, Elbow Lake

Bailey Marty, Chokio

 

Workforce Development

Scholarship Program 

In 2017, the Legislature created the Workforce Development Scholarship program to encourage students to enroll in high-demand programs at all state colleges. The Fergus Falls campus of M State has two students who received this $2,500 scholarship. Fergus Area College Foundation matched an additional $500 to each recipient.

 

Madison Shjerve, Fergus Falls

Bailey Watne, Grygla

 

American National Bank Scholarship

Spencer Burden, Sleepy Eye

Wyatt Hamann, Wadena

 

Andrew E. Anderson

Memorial Scholarship

John Runningen, Fergus Falls

 

Vernon C. and Blanche

Arneson-Kiwanis Scholarship

Nicholas Thompson, Park River, North Dakota

 

Milton Bergsjoe Scholarship

Sarah Butler, Coon Rapids

 

Gary and Norma Bradow Agriculture Scholarship

Sam Dalton, Watertown, South Dakota

 

Marsden G. Brimhall Scholarship

John Vall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

 

Business Faculty Scholarship

Nuradin Aden, Fargo, North Dakota

 

Communicating for Agriculture Foundation Scholarship

Amino Abdulle, Moorhead

 

Corner Stone Masonic Lodge #99 Nursing Scholarship

Isoken Ekhator, Fargo, North Dakota

 

Henry and Elizabeth Cowles Scholarship

Spencer Burden, Sleepy Eye

Emily Condon, Barnesville

Rhonda Fox, Barnesville

Sabrina Fronning, Fergus Falls

Grant Inniger, Barnesville

Madaline Jaroszewski, Fergus Falls

Kaleb Swensen, Torrington, Connecticut

John Vall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Blake Watkins, Smyrna, Tennessee

 

Carroll Crouch Scholarship

Braden Thorson, Erhard

 

Cultural Diversity Scholarship

Ashley Domines-Gooselaw, Sacramento, California

Christian Tamunang, Mbergwi, Cameroon

 

Dale and Marless Cuperus Scholarship

Grant Inniger, Barnesville

Puspa Shrestha, Nepal

 

Jean Edith and Arthur Dahling Memorial Scholarship

Puspa Shrestha, Nepal

 

Walter K. and Elsie Doss Scholarship

Dustin Duenow, Fergus Falls

 

Dream Big Scholarship

Maggie Levie, Evansville

 

Eagles Music Scholarship

Maggie Levie, Evansville

Steven Wohlenhaus, Fergus Falls

 

Edwin and Alfreda Eide Nursing Scholarship

Emily Nielsen, Cyrus

 

Edwin and Alfreda Eide Teaching Scholarship

Allison Lien, Moorhead

 

Audrey and Dennis Emmen Scholarship

Reid DeWenter, Osakis

 

Jeraldine Erickson Scholarship

Kristopher Stach, Fergus Falls

 

John & Kim Erickson Scholarship

Brayden Aasen, Underwood

 

Robert Erickson Scholarship

Tyler Wapola, Duluth

 

Geneva Eschweiler Music Scholarship

Elissa Lee, Fergus Falls

 

Mabel C. Espeland Scholarship

Ethan Rohde, Fergus Falls

 

Frances Haller - Fergus Falls Business and Professional Women Scholarship

Morgan Evavold, Fergus Falls

 

Kathy Raasch - Fergus Falls Business and Professional Women Scholarship

Morgan Evavold, Fergus Falls

Mallory Shoemaker, Milaca

 

Cyrus A. and Mary K. Field Scholarship

Isaiah Sykora, Hoffman

Bailey Watne, Grygla

 

Lyle Fox Memorial Scholarship

Shalyn Reiff, Breckenridge

 

Barbara Allison Glaser Memorial Music Scholarship

Elissa Lee, Fergus Falls

 

Carolyn Beck Glesne Scholarship

Paola Gonzalez, Pelican Rapids

 

Chuck Durham - Great Plains Natural Gas Company Leadership Scholarship

Teigen Moritz, Barrett

 

Byron J. and Ruth Hannay Sparling Scholarship

Collin Eskew, Cold Spring

Maddy Rohner Kallevig, Kerkhoven

Danny Wapola, Duluth

 

Anna Marie Haukebo Scholarship

Abigael McNally, Chokio

 

Eleanor Hoff Memorial Scholarship

Rhonda Fox, Barnesville

 

Senator Carl and H.M. Iverson Scholarship

Benett Grove, Elbow Lake

 

Arlan and Bernadette King Memorial Scholarship

Bailey Marty, Chokio

 

Craig Krusemark Memorial Endowed Scholarship

Benett Grove, Elbow Lake

 

Lake Region Electric Cooperative Scholarship

RuthAnn Demmer, Fergus Falls

 

Lake Region Healthcare Scholarship

Marranda Emery, Bison, South Dakota

 

Elizabeth LaPlante Scholarship

Sabrina Fronning, Fergus Falls

Jack Ramthun, Litchfield

 

Rose Ann LaPlante Scholarship

Steven Wohlenhaus, Fergus Falls

 

Hal Leland Scholarship

Allison Schauff, Underwood

 

Selma I. Lundeen Memorial Music Scholarship

Mallory Shoemaker, Milaca

 

Victor G. Lundeen Memorial Prize Scholarship

Elissa Lee, Fergus Falls

 

Eunice and John MacFarlane Scholarship

Puspa Shrestha, Nepal

 

Donald and Dorothy Malm Scholarship

Daniel Buendorf, Wayzata

 

Nursing Scholarship in memory of Janis Martenson

Hannah DeWinter, Park Rapids

Alex Pennig, Centerville

 

Ed Mehl Scholarship

Shalyn Reiff, Breckenridge

 

Majel A. and Alvin B. Miller Scholarship

Bailey Marty, Chokio

 

M State Hope Scholarship

Kalista Aamot, Ashby

Ashley Domines-Gooselaw, Sacramento, California

Noah Osborn, Fergus Falls

Jack Ramthun, Litchfield

 

Irene and Gordon Norby Scholarship

Dane Schwirtz, Plato

 

Severt G. Nyhus Scholarship

Elizabeth Sazama, Perham

 

Otter Risers Kiwanis Scholarship

Maddy Rohner Kallevig, Kerkhoven

 

Otter Tail County Bankers’ Association Scholarship

Hannah Scherr, Clitherall

 

Otter Tail Power Company Employees Accounting Scholarship

Amanda Aaberg, Rothsay

 

Otter Tail Power Company Jim Holtman Memorial Scholarship

Eric Workman, Fergus Falls

 

Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches Scholarship

Wyatt Hamann, Wadena

 

Jim and Arlene Palmer Family Scholarship

Ian Schmidt, New London

 

Park Region Telephone and Otter Tail Telcom Scholarship

Isaiah Sykora, Hoffman

 

Pemberton Law Firm Scholarship

Steven Becker, Miltona

 

Pam Phillips Spartan Spirit Award

Maggie Levie, Evansville

 

Ann Porter Scholarship

Sabrina Fronning, Fergus Falls

 

Gene & Dorothy Porter Scholarship

Emily Condon, Barnesville

 

Dr. Sergio Prado Memorial Scholarship

Ali Kranz, Watertown, South Dakota

 

Seth Reich Scholarship

Isoken Ekhator, Fargo, North Dakota

 

Paul & Beverly Richter Scholarship

Paola Gonzalez, Pelican Rapids

 

Delloris and Glenn Risbrudt Memorial Scholarship

Ikran Jeylani, Kenya Africa

 

Chester G. & C. Jon Rosengren Scholarship

Tucker Henkes, Fergus Falls

Mike Maanum, Fergus Falls

Noah Osborn, Fergus Falls

Nicolas Pearson, Fergus Falls

Madison Shjerve, Fergus Falls

Abby Tysdal, Fergus Falls

 

Rotary - Wesley A. Waage Memorial Scholarship

Liam Kaminski, Omaha, Nebraska

 

Science Faculty Scholarship

Anna Mayers, Fergus Falls

 

Service Food Scholarship

Carson Pfingsten, Richwood

 

Sethre Family Memorial Scholarship

Allison Lien, Moorhead

 

Jessie Sherin Scholarship

Mohamed Isse, Pelican Rapids

 

B.K. and Lucille W. Soby Scholarship

Jerry Kpasie, Buffalo

 

Dayton Soby Leadership Scholarship

Kalista Aamot, Ashby

Kaleigh Anderson, Elbow Lake

 

IL and Thelma Swanson Nursing Scholarship

Kaleigh Anderson, Elbow Lake

 

Manda Seline Swenson

Abdullahi Hashi, Pelican Rapids

 

Theater

Mallory Shoemaker, Milaca

 

Dan F. True Scholarship

MacKenna Kehoe, Morris

 

Frank W. Veden Scholarship

Mikey Vall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

 

Velo Family Scholarship

Alexis Brandt, Benson

 

Viking Coca-Cola Scholarship

John Runningen, Fergus Falls

 

Mabel and Roman Vorgert Scholarship

Jonas Baune, New York Mills

Paige Rourke, Perham

 

Mary Beth Hagen Wedum Scholarship

Rhonda Fox, Barnesville

Sarah Johnson, Fergus Falls

 

Weiss Family Scholarship

MacKenna Kehoe, Morris

 

W. Earl and Dorothy Williams Scholarship

Nicole Knudson, Fergus Falls

 

Orval & Mollieann Williams Family Scholarship

Christian Norby, Ashby

