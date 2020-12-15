This year, Fergus Area College Foundation awarded the highest amount of scholarships it has done since its inception almost 60 years ago. The total amount awarded for scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year was $216,800. Plus, they have opened a spring scholarship application for those who missed the first one so that amount will be higher.
FACF hosted its annual scholarship reception in November. Due to COVID-19, it was held through Zoom, but still allowed time for scholarship representatives and donors to meet with their scholarship recipients.
“We have heard from attendees that it worked nicely to visit in the small groups this way,” said Lori Larson, executive director of the foundation. “If we couldn’t host this event in person, it certainly allowed us to still make this an interactive event and special.”
The event celebrates scholarship donors and recipients and provides the opportunity for attendees to learn more about the impact donations to the foundation do to help support the students and the campus. Each year, thanks to the generosity of friends of FACF, the foundation is able to support students’ academic goals with scholarship awards. Through these scholarships, Fergus Falls Spartans are able to reach higher, achieve more and fulfill their academic dreams.
“We offer a variety of scholarships to both first- and second-year students for classes taken on the Fergus Falls campus of M State,” Larson said. “The scholarship application for the 2021-22 academic year will open Dec. 14 at facfmstate.org/scholarships.” For more information, please contact executive director, Lori Larson at 218-736-1514 or lori.larson@minnesota.edu.
Presidential Award
Paola Gonzalez, Pelican Rapids
Puspa Shrestha, Nepal
Dean’s Award
Kaleigh Anderson, Elbow Lake
Bailey Marty, Chokio
Workforce Development
Scholarship Program
In 2017, the Legislature created the Workforce Development Scholarship program to encourage students to enroll in high-demand programs at all state colleges. The Fergus Falls campus of M State has two students who received this $2,500 scholarship. Fergus Area College Foundation matched an additional $500 to each recipient.
Madison Shjerve, Fergus Falls
Bailey Watne, Grygla
American National Bank Scholarship
Spencer Burden, Sleepy Eye
Wyatt Hamann, Wadena
Andrew E. Anderson
Memorial Scholarship
John Runningen, Fergus Falls
Vernon C. and Blanche
Arneson-Kiwanis Scholarship
Nicholas Thompson, Park River, North Dakota
Milton Bergsjoe Scholarship
Sarah Butler, Coon Rapids
Gary and Norma Bradow Agriculture Scholarship
Sam Dalton, Watertown, South Dakota
Marsden G. Brimhall Scholarship
John Vall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Business Faculty Scholarship
Nuradin Aden, Fargo, North Dakota
Communicating for Agriculture Foundation Scholarship
Amino Abdulle, Moorhead
Corner Stone Masonic Lodge #99 Nursing Scholarship
Isoken Ekhator, Fargo, North Dakota
Henry and Elizabeth Cowles Scholarship
Spencer Burden, Sleepy Eye
Emily Condon, Barnesville
Rhonda Fox, Barnesville
Sabrina Fronning, Fergus Falls
Grant Inniger, Barnesville
Madaline Jaroszewski, Fergus Falls
Kaleb Swensen, Torrington, Connecticut
John Vall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Blake Watkins, Smyrna, Tennessee
Carroll Crouch Scholarship
Braden Thorson, Erhard
Cultural Diversity Scholarship
Ashley Domines-Gooselaw, Sacramento, California
Christian Tamunang, Mbergwi, Cameroon
Dale and Marless Cuperus Scholarship
Grant Inniger, Barnesville
Puspa Shrestha, Nepal
Jean Edith and Arthur Dahling Memorial Scholarship
Puspa Shrestha, Nepal
Walter K. and Elsie Doss Scholarship
Dustin Duenow, Fergus Falls
Dream Big Scholarship
Maggie Levie, Evansville
Eagles Music Scholarship
Maggie Levie, Evansville
Steven Wohlenhaus, Fergus Falls
Edwin and Alfreda Eide Nursing Scholarship
Emily Nielsen, Cyrus
Edwin and Alfreda Eide Teaching Scholarship
Allison Lien, Moorhead
Audrey and Dennis Emmen Scholarship
Reid DeWenter, Osakis
Jeraldine Erickson Scholarship
Kristopher Stach, Fergus Falls
John & Kim Erickson Scholarship
Brayden Aasen, Underwood
Robert Erickson Scholarship
Tyler Wapola, Duluth
Geneva Eschweiler Music Scholarship
Elissa Lee, Fergus Falls
Mabel C. Espeland Scholarship
Ethan Rohde, Fergus Falls
Frances Haller - Fergus Falls Business and Professional Women Scholarship
Morgan Evavold, Fergus Falls
Kathy Raasch - Fergus Falls Business and Professional Women Scholarship
Morgan Evavold, Fergus Falls
Mallory Shoemaker, Milaca
Cyrus A. and Mary K. Field Scholarship
Isaiah Sykora, Hoffman
Bailey Watne, Grygla
Lyle Fox Memorial Scholarship
Shalyn Reiff, Breckenridge
Barbara Allison Glaser Memorial Music Scholarship
Elissa Lee, Fergus Falls
Carolyn Beck Glesne Scholarship
Paola Gonzalez, Pelican Rapids
Chuck Durham - Great Plains Natural Gas Company Leadership Scholarship
Teigen Moritz, Barrett
Byron J. and Ruth Hannay Sparling Scholarship
Collin Eskew, Cold Spring
Maddy Rohner Kallevig, Kerkhoven
Danny Wapola, Duluth
Anna Marie Haukebo Scholarship
Abigael McNally, Chokio
Eleanor Hoff Memorial Scholarship
Rhonda Fox, Barnesville
Senator Carl and H.M. Iverson Scholarship
Benett Grove, Elbow Lake
Arlan and Bernadette King Memorial Scholarship
Bailey Marty, Chokio
Craig Krusemark Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Benett Grove, Elbow Lake
Lake Region Electric Cooperative Scholarship
RuthAnn Demmer, Fergus Falls
Lake Region Healthcare Scholarship
Marranda Emery, Bison, South Dakota
Elizabeth LaPlante Scholarship
Sabrina Fronning, Fergus Falls
Jack Ramthun, Litchfield
Rose Ann LaPlante Scholarship
Steven Wohlenhaus, Fergus Falls
Hal Leland Scholarship
Allison Schauff, Underwood
Selma I. Lundeen Memorial Music Scholarship
Mallory Shoemaker, Milaca
Victor G. Lundeen Memorial Prize Scholarship
Elissa Lee, Fergus Falls
Eunice and John MacFarlane Scholarship
Puspa Shrestha, Nepal
Donald and Dorothy Malm Scholarship
Daniel Buendorf, Wayzata
Nursing Scholarship in memory of Janis Martenson
Hannah DeWinter, Park Rapids
Alex Pennig, Centerville
Ed Mehl Scholarship
Shalyn Reiff, Breckenridge
Majel A. and Alvin B. Miller Scholarship
Bailey Marty, Chokio
M State Hope Scholarship
Kalista Aamot, Ashby
Ashley Domines-Gooselaw, Sacramento, California
Noah Osborn, Fergus Falls
Jack Ramthun, Litchfield
Irene and Gordon Norby Scholarship
Dane Schwirtz, Plato
Severt G. Nyhus Scholarship
Elizabeth Sazama, Perham
Otter Risers Kiwanis Scholarship
Maddy Rohner Kallevig, Kerkhoven
Otter Tail County Bankers’ Association Scholarship
Hannah Scherr, Clitherall
Otter Tail Power Company Employees Accounting Scholarship
Amanda Aaberg, Rothsay
Otter Tail Power Company Jim Holtman Memorial Scholarship
Eric Workman, Fergus Falls
Ottertail Minn-Dakota Coaches Scholarship
Wyatt Hamann, Wadena
Jim and Arlene Palmer Family Scholarship
Ian Schmidt, New London
Park Region Telephone and Otter Tail Telcom Scholarship
Isaiah Sykora, Hoffman
Pemberton Law Firm Scholarship
Steven Becker, Miltona
Pam Phillips Spartan Spirit Award
Maggie Levie, Evansville
Ann Porter Scholarship
Sabrina Fronning, Fergus Falls
Gene & Dorothy Porter Scholarship
Emily Condon, Barnesville
Dr. Sergio Prado Memorial Scholarship
Ali Kranz, Watertown, South Dakota
Seth Reich Scholarship
Isoken Ekhator, Fargo, North Dakota
Paul & Beverly Richter Scholarship
Paola Gonzalez, Pelican Rapids
Delloris and Glenn Risbrudt Memorial Scholarship
Ikran Jeylani, Kenya Africa
Chester G. & C. Jon Rosengren Scholarship
Tucker Henkes, Fergus Falls
Mike Maanum, Fergus Falls
Noah Osborn, Fergus Falls
Nicolas Pearson, Fergus Falls
Madison Shjerve, Fergus Falls
Abby Tysdal, Fergus Falls
Rotary - Wesley A. Waage Memorial Scholarship
Liam Kaminski, Omaha, Nebraska
Science Faculty Scholarship
Anna Mayers, Fergus Falls
Service Food Scholarship
Carson Pfingsten, Richwood
Sethre Family Memorial Scholarship
Allison Lien, Moorhead
Jessie Sherin Scholarship
Mohamed Isse, Pelican Rapids
B.K. and Lucille W. Soby Scholarship
Jerry Kpasie, Buffalo
Dayton Soby Leadership Scholarship
Kalista Aamot, Ashby
Kaleigh Anderson, Elbow Lake
IL and Thelma Swanson Nursing Scholarship
Kaleigh Anderson, Elbow Lake
Manda Seline Swenson
Abdullahi Hashi, Pelican Rapids
Theater
Mallory Shoemaker, Milaca
Dan F. True Scholarship
MacKenna Kehoe, Morris
Frank W. Veden Scholarship
Mikey Vall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Velo Family Scholarship
Alexis Brandt, Benson
Viking Coca-Cola Scholarship
John Runningen, Fergus Falls
Mabel and Roman Vorgert Scholarship
Jonas Baune, New York Mills
Paige Rourke, Perham
Mary Beth Hagen Wedum Scholarship
Rhonda Fox, Barnesville
Sarah Johnson, Fergus Falls
Weiss Family Scholarship
MacKenna Kehoe, Morris
W. Earl and Dorothy Williams Scholarship
Nicole Knudson, Fergus Falls
Orval & Mollieann Williams Family Scholarship
Christian Norby, Ashby
