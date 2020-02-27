Unlock a student’s potential and help them prepare to take the ACT! Zapping the ACT is a focused test prep class for students of all ability levels offered by Door to College Foundation staff. While students may have no problem being admitted to a particular college, he or she could still benefit from even a small score increase. Scores often play a role in awarding scholarships. ACT scores are also considered when inviting students to enroll in special honors courses and programs. In the ACT seminar, students will: learn tips to improve scores in all subtests, practice strategies to eliminate wrong choices, take short practice tests that mirror the real test experience, and reduce test anxiety and gain confidence. The seminar will be held at the Roosevelt Education Center - Community Education office, 340 Friberg Ave., Fergus Falls, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students should bring a bag lunch. There is a fee.
Preregistration is required by calling Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544, ext. 9200, or by visiting our website at ce.fergusotters.org.
