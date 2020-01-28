The Fergus Falls Concert Association is seeking students currently in grades 9-11 to apply for the Sixth annual FFCA Scholarship. This award will be presented to a student who has displayed accomplishment and potential in instrumental or vocal performance in the FFCA membership area. The membership area includes schools in Fergus Falls, Battle Lake, Underwood, Ashby, Elbow Lake, Rothsay and Pelican Rapids, and home-schooled students in those communities. 

Up to $1,000 will be reimbursed to the chosen student for vocal or instrumental private lessons, workshops, camps, an instrument purchase or upgrade, or other music education purposes.

Applications for the 2020 scholarship are available at fergusfallsconcerts.com under the membership link.  Applicants must download and return the completed form and reference on or before the March 6, 2020, deadline. These scholarships are made possible through the FFCA Endowment Fund. For information on how to donate to this endowment fund, email fergusfallsconcerts@gmail.com.

 

 

 

 

