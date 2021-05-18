The graduating Class of 2021 will celebrate their achievements with an all inclusive ceremony on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. The ceremony, which will take place in the Gold gym, will include graduates from the Area Learning Center, iQ Academy, and Kennedy Secondary School (KSS).
With the goal of providing a ceremony in as traditional a format as possible, current guidelines will still need to be followed by both participants and attendees. Masking will be required with masks provided for graduates. Each graduate will be allowed five attendees, who will be required to purchase tickets in advance through the KSS activities office using the VANCO vendor. Every attendee must possess a ticket, regardless of age or relationship to the graduate.
Graduates and attendees are asked to leave the building immediately and convene outside following the ceremony. All diplomas will be mailed.
Following tradition, the KSS band, orchestra, and choir will be performing at the ceremony.
Dacia Stiles will be photographing the event. Images will be shared with graduates and their families. Attendees are required to remain seated throughout the ceremony, including when their graduate is called. Stiles is a professional photographer who will provide images of every graduate crossing the stage.
Graduation rehearsal will take place on Friday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. Rehearsal is mandatory for graduating seniors.
KSS staff and administration look forward to the event celebrating the Class of 2021.
