The Fergus Falls branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Education Scholarships. Members of the branch of AAUW hold a “Tour of Homes” every other year to fund the scholarships. This year, AAUW has chosen three young women to receive $1,500 scholarships. Although the scholarship recipients would normally be honored at a banquet in May, the event has been canceled due to the current restrictions in place caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sadie Marty, a 2019 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School, is the 2020 recipient of the Georgia Nagatomo Dieseth Arts Scholarship. She is currently enrolled at St. Cloud State University. Marty has worked as a personal care attendant at New Dimensions Care Center in Fergus Falls and volunteered at Kaddatz Gallery, Fergus Falls Public Library, Otter Tail County Humane Society and Prairie Wetlands Learning Center. She was awarded “Superior” in 2019 oil painting from the Minnesota State High School League and made the dean’s list her first semester at St. Cloud State University.
The Georgia Nagatomo Dieseth Scholarship is awarded each year by AAUW using funds held by West Central Initiative in a community fund. This fund was established for a scholarship with memorial money donated at the time of the death of Georgia on October 25, 1990, only seven weeks after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Georgia graduated from Fergus Falls High School and the University of Minnesota with a degree in elementary education, married her high school sweetheart John Dieseth and returned to live in Fergus Falls until her death at age 34. Georgia was a devoted wife and mother of 4-year-old Elizabeth, a loving daughter and sister, a loyal friend, a business owner and community leader. She was an active member of AAUW, and a lover of the arts, including dance and theater, and was a member of the civic orchestra. Because of her interest in and support of the arts, her annual scholarship is awarded to a young woman who is also interested in and involved in an area of the arts.
The two general scholarship winners were Makenna Tysdal, graduating from Battle Lake High School, and Kindra Peterson, graduating from Underwood High School.
Tysdal has been accepted at Grand Canyon University in Arizona. She has worked as a Battle Lake Area Summer Recreation coach and a Red Cross blood drive coordinator. She is a national champion in Business Professionals of America.
Peterson is planning to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. She has volunteered at Sverdrup Lutheran Church as a Sunday school music teacher and president of the Underwood Interact Club. Awards include all-conference soccer team, 2017-19, and state speech and Envirothon participant. Membership in AAUW is open to all women with a two-year degree or higher. AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.