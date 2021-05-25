The Fergus Falls branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 education scholarships. AAUW hosts a Tour of Homes every other year to fund the scholarships. The next Tour of Homes is scheduled for November 2022. The objectives of AAUW are to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research.
AAUW has chosen three young women to receive $1,500 scholarships and they were honored at a May 17 banquet.
Nori Donais, graduating from Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School, is the recipient of the Georgia Nagatomo Dieseth Arts Scholarship. She is planning to attend the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. Her activities include speech team; taekwondo, Art-A-Fair, music competitions, and a special education illustration volunteer. Her scholarship essay words: “As I grew and became confident in my self-worth, my art began to grow with me, no longer did I require validation from the people around me because art was a part of me, my passion. When I complete a project, my greatest joy is seeing a person interpret it. Everyone views art differently and that diversity is what brings life to society.” Here is a link to her web site that showcases her art: noridonais12.myportfolio.com/.
A scholarship in honor of former AAUW member Jo Schmidt is awarded to Katherine Hansen who is graduating from Henning High School. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota Crookston in their horticulture program. Her activities include donating blood, singing at church, helping at elementary basketball tournaments and the Farmers to Families food drive, Trap shooting, choir, band, class treasurer, and National Honor Society. From her essay, an obstacle she shared was taking on the farm work with her dad — learning and doing spring tillage and cutting, raking, and baling hay. Some people thought she couldn’t do it as a teenage girl, but she stuck with it and has shown she can.
The third scholarship recipient is Chloe Bauman graduating from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. She will be attending Arizona State University. Her activities include hosting fundraisers for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (pediatric cancer research), March of Dimes (prematurity and infant loss), Key Club, National Honor Society, and Greater Fergus Falls. Bauman struggles with chronic health conditions and in her essay shares “Because of my dedication, ability to maintain a 3.7+ GPA, and interest in taking advanced classes, teachers nominated me for leadership in science awards and scholarships. It would have been easy to do the bare minimum and graduate. It would have been easier to quit, but I didn’t. I have, however, worked diligently to forge a pathway to success.”
