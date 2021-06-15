The primary purpose of the Fergus Falls Area Special Education Cooperative is to provide a free, appropriate, and comprehensive education for all students with disabilities, ages 0-21.  

If aware of any child that may be in need of special education services, contact their local school district principal and/or the director of special education to consider possible evaluation to determine their needs for special education.  

For more specific information, contact the director of special education, 518 Friberg Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN, 218-998-0935, ext. 9020.

Load comments