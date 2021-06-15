The primary purpose of the Fergus Falls Area Special Education Cooperative is to provide a free, appropriate, and comprehensive education for all students with disabilities, ages 0-21.
If aware of any child that may be in need of special education services, contact their local school district principal and/or the director of special education to consider possible evaluation to determine their needs for special education.
For more specific information, contact the director of special education, 518 Friberg Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN, 218-998-0935, ext. 9020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.