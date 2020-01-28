Community Education is offering the following classes that provide hands-on experience for:

Basic home wiring - Learn the basics of home wiring. Information needed to replace switches and receptacles, as well as electrical safety, and tools will be covered. This is not a class for someone wishing to wire an entire house. Instructor is LeAnne Jaenisch, assistant professor in the electrical technology department NDSCS. Class starts on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Small engine repair - In this class, you will learn many useful skills to expand your abilities as a hands-on problemsolver. Tune up or overhaul your snowblower, lawn mower and garden equipment, motorcycle or outboard. Bring a project the first night. Instructor is Mike Melby, small engine mechanic. Class starts on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

There is a fee for each class. Preregistration is required by calling Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544, ext. 9200, or by visiting our website at ce.fergusotters.org, or by stopping in person at the Roosevelt Education Center, 340 Friberg Ave.

